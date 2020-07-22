Fitness and You with Tina: High-intensity workout

Just like the weather in Savannah, we’re heating up with this high-intensity workout.
Repeat this sequence six times and you’ll certainly be feeling the heat:
- 10 air squats
- Run 10 feet
- Backpedal 10 feet
- 10 air squats
- Rest
If you like working outside as I do — play it safe. Stay hydrated and consider working out earlier in the morning or later in the evening.
Stay tuned for more of my "Fitness and You with Tina" workouts online at wsav.com/fitnessandyou.