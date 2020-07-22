Fitness and You with Tina: High-intensity workout

Just like the weather in Savannah, we’re heating up with this high-intensity workout.

Repeat this sequence six times and you’ll certainly be feeling the heat:

10 air squats

Run 10 feet

Backpedal 10 feet

10 air squats

Rest

If you like working outside as I do — play it safe. Stay hydrated and consider working out earlier in the morning or later in the evening.

