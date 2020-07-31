Fitness and You with Tina: Battle ropes

Want a quick workout that packs a punch? Look no further than battle ropes.

Instead of spending two hours on the treadmill, just nine minutes with these ropes will do the trick.

Plus, it’s a great workout to do outside. My personal trainer, Greg Daniels, and I set our ropes up at the park and got to work.

Alternate your movements, working both arms at the same time — and incorporate a single-leg squat to really feel the burn.

If you try this one out, let me know on my Facebook or Twitter page. You can check out more of my “Fitness and You with Tina” workouts here: wsav.com/fitnessandyou.