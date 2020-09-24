Fitness and You with Tina: Arms and legs

The weather is changing but our fitness goals aren’t. Here is a great arm and leg workout you can try out at the gym, at home, at the park — wherever you get your workout in.

Grab some weights and a restriction band and get to work with me:

  • 3 sets of jack curls
  • 3 sets of spider curls
  • 3 sets squat & press with the restriction band
  • 3 sets ISO rows

