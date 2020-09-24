Fitness and You with Tina: Arms and legs

The weather is changing but our fitness goals aren’t. Here is a great arm and leg workout you can try out at the gym, at home, at the park — wherever you get your workout in.

Grab some weights and a restriction band and get to work with me:

3 sets of jack curls

3 sets of spider curls

3 sets squat & press with the restriction band

3 sets ISO rows

I’ll be sharing workouts and fitness inspiration on my Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. You can check out more of my “Fitness and You with Tina” workouts here: wsav.com/fitnessandyou.