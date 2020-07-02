Fitness and You with Tina: 3-move workout

My trainer Greg Daniels and I didn’t want to end the week without giving you a good workout to consider. This simple, three-move workout is one you can do anywhere — at home or your local park.

We used a park bench to our advantage, with tricep dips, step-ups and burpees, but you could certainly use a kitchen chair at home.

Remember: what you put in is what you will get out!

