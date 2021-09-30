Second Harvest hosts drive-thru food giveaway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia is giving away free food Friday morning.

Food boxes will be distributed from 8 to 11 a.m. in a drive-thru at Memorial Stadium (101 John J. Scott Drive).

Organizers say there is enough nutritious food to benefit 800 households in Chatham County.

Second Harvest is taking strict precautionary measures against COVID-19 for the event.

Drivers are asked to wear a mask and stay in their cars. Organizers also ask drivers to clear a space in their trunks so volunteers can simply and safely load food boxes.

According to Second Harvest, volunteers have distributed more than 21 million pounds of food since the start of the year.

Help support the organization this Hunger Action Month at helpendhunger.org.