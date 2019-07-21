Father, son die following rescue from Georgia lake

ATLANTA (AP) – A father and his 9-year-old son have died about a week after the father tried to rescue the boy from a Georgia lake.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources tells the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that 30-year-old Libao Chen of Hoschton died Thursday, a week after he and Ethan Chen were pulled from Lake Lanier. The boy died Wednesday.

Hall County fire spokesman Zach Brackett had told the newspaper that the boy slipped under the water July 11, and his father tried to rescue him.

The Department of Natural Resources is still investigating their deaths and has not released the cause.

Lake Lanier is near Buford and about 34 miles (54 kilometers) north of Atlanta.