Trustees’ Garden holding first-ever Christmas Festival

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Looking for some holiday family fun this weekend? The Trustees’ Garden is hosting its first annual Christmas Festival on Saturday.

There are a ton of activities planned for all ages, from pictures with Santa Claus and a rock climbing wall to food trucks and vendors (for any last-minute gift shopping).

Musical performances will also be featured and “Home Alone” will play on the big screen.

And have we mentioned there will be real snow for tubing and sledding?

Trustees’ Garden dates back to the early 1700s when it was used as an experimental garden and took on the form of multiple forts. Today it serves as a series of multi-use venues for private and public events, just like Saturday’s festival.

The festival will be held at the newly renovated Kehoe Iron Works located at 660 E Broughton St. from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are available at $15 for an all-day pass or $45 for a family all-day pass (four tickets). Children age 5 and under do not require a ticket.

Visit here to purchase tickets or call 912-233-8938 for more information.

WSAV is a proud sponsor of the festival.