SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Sgt. William Jasper Memorial Ceremony was a much smaller event on the eve of St. Patrick's Day this year in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic — but the special ceremony still went on as scheduled despite the postponement of the 2020 parade and festival.

The traditional march from Johnson Square leading up to the Jasper Ceremony was also canceled.

A modest crowd, with many attendees dressed in green, attended Monday's brief event at Madison Square. The ceremony included a prayer and a speech from the 2020 St. Patrick's Day Parade Grand Marshal Michael Roush, followed by the laying of the wreath.