SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - There is some concern about the possible spread of infection during Savannah's St. Patrick's Day Festival following Governor Brian Kemp's announcement regarding two new coronavirus cases in Georgia.

It's one of the world's largest festivals, drawing in half a million people every year to the downtown area. The District Health Director of the Coastal Health District said they are talking with other community and state leaders about the virus, but they are only in the early stages of planning.