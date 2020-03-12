Visitors respond to city leaders postponing St. Patrick’s Day celebrations

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Those planning to attend the St. Patrick’s Day celebrations say their fun won’t stop. Many in Savannah are still planning to make the best of St. Patrick’s Day weekend despite the coronavirus threat.

On River Street just minutes after city leaders made the announcement to cancel celebrations visitors were stunned. Many said they traveled as far as Minnesota but are still planning to get their money’s worth this weekend.

“As far as I know St. Patty’s in New York is nothing compared to St. Patty’s in Savannah, Georgia,” Visitor from Long Island, New York, Anthony Barrucco said.

Barrucco and his friends are visiting from Long Island, New York. They traveled to Savannah for the third year in a row for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations for it all to be postponed.

“I was a little shocked but also a little expected to be honest with everything that’s going on right now, but me and my buddies we have a house in downtown Savannah and we’re going to be partying regardless,” Barrucco said.

The same thoughts coming from several people on the riverfront Wednesday afternoon. Many were upset when the news was made official.

“It’s a little disappointing because I went to school here so I know what it is to really enjoy St. Patrick’s Day and I feel like this whole coronavirus fear I don’t feel it should really stop people from enjoying themselves,” Visitor from Long Island, New York, Charlie Mule said.

“These people have been planning for it for the entire year. They’ve already booked their flights and they’re probably already here if not they’ll be here tomorrow,” Savannah resident, Alex Crawford said.

While festival-goers planned to celebrate the luck of the Irish, hot spot Wet Willie’s said in a statement they were planning to close for the weekend saying, “Although there is not a yet confirmed case in Savannah, having hundreds of thousands of people coming in close proximity seemed it may present a risk for our team members and guests.”

Some aren’t phased by the COVID-19 outbreaks at all.

“I’m not really worried about it. I don’t think a lot of people that live here are really worried about it. We’re still going to go out and do our thing,” Crawford said.

But while doing that they say they’re following all guidelines from health officials.

“I had tons of Clorox wipes and just wiped down the seats. I’m being cautious of who I’m around. If I see coughing or someone that may be sick I try to stay away,” Mule said.

Businesses News 3 spoke to Wednesday said although celebrations have been postponed they still expect to see large crowds. They’ll be taking all precautions to ensure their team members and guests are safe.