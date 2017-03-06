Skip to content
WSAV-TV
Savannah/Hunter
93°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime & Safety
Consumer Reports
Traffic
Georgia News
South Carolina News
Military
Washington
National News
International News
Education
Buddy Check 3
Clear the Shelters
Community
Weather
Storm Team 3
Alerts
Fast Fit Titan Radar
Hurricane Central
Live Cams
Marine and Tides
Weather She Wrote Blog
Storm Watch Special 2019
Georgia Flood Maps
Closings Alert Sign Up
Report a Closing
Livestream
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Friday Night Blitz
Golf
MLB
NFL
Top Stories
Meet the new Savannah Bananas dancing first base coach
Top Stories
Division Champs: Savannah Bananas down Blowfish, clinch home playoff game
Top Stories
Savannah’s Anthony Lanier giving back the best way he knows how
Bananas heating up, win fourth straight game
Youth sporting clays team has sights set on national championship
DelPrete: Join the U.S. Women’s Soccer bandwagon — it’s not too late
On Your Side
Events
Community Calendar
Contests
Jensen’s Pet Corner
3 on Your Side
Photo Galleries
Perfect Pet
St. Jude Dream Home
Shows
Programming
The Bridge
WSAV CW
The VeryVera Show
WSAV MyLC
Coastal Experts
About Us
Contact Us
Story Ideas
WSAV Mobile Apps
Advertise With Us
Work for WSAV
Search
Search
Search
St. Pat's Tybee Island
Largest participation expected for Tybee Island Irish Heritage Parade
Schedule: Savannah events leading up to St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Local businesses helping Tybee Island storm victims recover
Update: Tybee Island remains closed, Individuals encouraged to stay where they are
Stingray stings on the rise at Tybee Island
More St. Pat's Tybee Island Headlines
Tybee Island City Leaders discuss new restrictions for beachgoers
New road construction set to begin in Tybee Island
Video: 8-foot-long alligator removed from Tybee Island beach
Witness: Woman Jumps From Tybee Island Resort
Junkanoos returns to bring island flavor to Savannah’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Tybee Celebrates St. Patrick’s Day
St. Patrick’s Day Tybee Shuttle
Tybee Island Irish Heritage Celebration Parade
Don't Miss
Chatham County changing policy after Navy vet goes unhelped on I-95
Teen drives car through Athens Chick-fil-A
Strangers save boy from drowning in Bluffton
Gator breaks lasso being removed from Hilton Head pool
Police apprehend scaly citizen in Pooler neighborhood
Rescue group believes dog was used for target practice in Georgia
VIDEO: Jacksonville Zoo welcomes baby giraffe