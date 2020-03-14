Tybee Island celebrates Irish heritage Saturday despite parade cancellation

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – The show must go on for the city of Tybee Island.

People lined Butler Avenue Saturday afternoon to watch the St. Patrick’s Day parade that took place, despite its cancellation that was announced Saturday morning by Mayor Shirley Sessions over COVID-19 concerns.

Organizations from around the community participated by decorating floats with all things green and gold. Locals from the area say the fear of the virus wasn’t going to stop them from coming out to support local businesses and have a good time.

“We’re always going to be Tybee strong no matter what, and were going to support local businesses. We’re just going to enjoy the day, it’s one big block party here at Tybee,” parade attendee, Jennifer Rentires said.

Tybee Island is the only city throughout the area to host a St. Patrick’s Day parade, making it the biggest one around so far.

It is unclear who made the call to continue with Saturday’s festivities. News 3 is working to find more information on whether or not any Tybee parade committee members were involved in the decision.