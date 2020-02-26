St. Patrick’s Day Parade Grand Marshal’s wife honored, presented with sash

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Daughters of Ireland honored the Savannah St. Patrick’s Day Parade Grand Marshal’s wife at a sash reception on Tuesday.

Rena Roush was honored at the St. James Catholic Church gymnasium. She is married to the new Grand Marshal, Michael W. Roush Sr.

At the private reception, past grand marshals served dinner and made a toast to Mrs. Roush. They were the only men allowed to attend the event.

There was Irish dancing and a bagpiper present for entertainment.

The Daughters of Ireland presented their sash to Mrs. Roush, which she will wear throughout the St. Patrick’s season.