St. Patrick’s Day Mass in Savannah postponed

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – St. Patrick’s Day Mass at the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist has been postponed, according to the Diocese of Savannah.

The ceremony was expected to be held at 8 a.m. on Tuesday. A new date has not been set.

For many, St. Patrick’s Day Mass is a long-standing tradition in Savannah held just before the parade. It’s typically followed by the blessing of the grand marshal out on the steps of the cathedral.

But in the midst of coronavirus concerns, the parade, weekend-long festival and now Mass have been postponed in the Hostess City.