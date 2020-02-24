Savannah St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee names 196th grand marshal

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Each year, the Savannah St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee elects a new grand marshal to represent the city throughout the month-long Irish heritage celebrations.

Committee members poured into the Benedictine Military School on Sunday to cast their votes for the new grand marshal.

Michael W. Roush Sr. said he was “overwhelmed” when they called his name.

Michael Roush Sr.

“I’ll tell you what, it was hard to keep it together at that podium right there,” Roush Sr. said, overwhelmed with emotion.

He is the first grand marshal in his family and the honor is something his son said is “well-deserved.”

“Always be humble and kind, that’s my father to a tee, and anybody that knows him and knows, and ever interacted with him will take that exact sentiment away,” Michael Roush Jr. said. “He’s always been very humble and very outgoing with everybody and he’s that type of person that would bend over backwards for anybody that asks, and I can’t be more proud.”

Roush Sr. has been a member of the parade committee since 1974, and said he is honored to pave the way on St. Patrick’s Day as the 196th Grand Marshal.

Last year’s grand marshal, Jerry Counihan will pass the honor to Roush Sr. on March 1 in a public ceremony.