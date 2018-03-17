Skip to content
WSAV-TV
St. Pat's Savannah
Driver responds to lawsuit in deadly crash with SPD officer
Former Homicide Detective weighs in on Ricky Boyd body cam controversy
Local forum on Monday features school board candidates
Savannah’s $10M budget surplus: What should they do with the money?
Savannah Law School is closing, students saddened by the news
More St. Pat's Savannah Headlines
No incidents at ‘Enhanced Security Zone’ checkpoints for Vice President
St. Patrick’s Day brings out the young and old
Lucky lad pops the big question on St. Patrick’s Day
Thousands travel to the Hostess City for St. Patrick’s Festival
Savannah gears up in green garb for St. Patrick’s Day
Most parade-goers forgo kissing soldiers
News 3’s ‘Pinch Patrol’ hits the streets on St. Patrick’s Day
First timers, veterans talk St. Patrick’s Day ‘land grab’ strategy
WATCH: Savannah St. Patrick’s Day Parade 2018
Vice President Pence visits City Hall on St. Patrick’s Day
