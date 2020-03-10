Savannah shuttles prepare for St. Patrick’s Day festivities in light of Coronavirus

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – One Savannah tour company is taking precautions for its drivers and passengers in light of the coronavirus.

Old Savannah Tours transports thousands of people during the St. Patrick’s Day festivities. The company is currently scheduled to shuttle people between Tybee Island and Savannah on Friday, Saturday, and Tuesday.

City Council plans to decide whether or not to cancel the St. Patrick’s Day events at its Work Session on Wednesday morning. However, if the festivities go on as planned, tour guides tell WSAV News 3 they are prepared.

“I don’t foresee us closing operations anytime in the near future unless absolutely mandated by the city or the state government,” said Joey Serpa, the Director of Operations for Old Savannah Tours.

Serpa said a cleaning crew wipes down every seat and railing on each trolley in the mornings and afternoons. One driver told News 3, he tries to wipe them down after every ride.

However, drivers are also relying heavily on passengers to use their common sense if they are sick and not put others at risk.

“I think just like any other business in downtown Savannah, we’re going to show a little bit of concern because it will have an impact,” said Serpa.

Old Savannah Tours will be shuttling people from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, St. Patrick’s Day. For more information, click here.