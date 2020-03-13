Savannah mayor weighing potential emergency declaration to prevent possible spread of COVID-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The St. Patrick’s festival is canceled, but the city of Savannah still needs to prepare for large crowds that may gather downtown anyway. Savannah City Council is now drafting a plan of action.

Members held a meeting Thursday afternoon to discuss their options. City aldermen are considering several measures including issuing an emergency declaration.

“I don’t feel comfortable declaring an emergency if I don’t know what that entails,” Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said.

The big question after canceling all St. Patrick’s Day celebrations to protect against the spread of coronavirus is how will the city control large crowds that could gather in Savannah this weekend?

“This is a serious pandemic that is rapidly affecting our communities as we speak,” Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter said.

Alderwoman Gibson-Carter brought up concerns about how COVID-19 could be contained if large crowds are still gathering. She urged the possibility of enforcing curfews.

“How do we enforce that city-wide if people are not doing it. Are we prepared to, if you’re violating this emergency measure, this curfew are we going to take you to jail?” Johnson said.

The city attorney said an emergency declaration is possible but city leaders would have to decide how far to take it.

“I need to be very clear about the use of emergency powers. What does that mean? Are we forcing stores and restaurants to close?” Johnson said.

Some councilors say this would not be fair to downtown businesses.

“I don’t want to feed into hysteria by saying we need to start restricting areas. We’re doing everything we need to do,” Alderman Kurtis Purtee said.

“Ultimately human beings and residents are going to do what they’re going to do,” Alderman Nick Palumbo said.

Mayor Johnson said he doesn’t feel comfortable announcing an emergency declaration until he has time to have another meeting to talk it over with health officials. City leaders are now on standby for a possible meeting within the next 24 hours of Thursday.