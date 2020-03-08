Hundreds run for moms, babies in Savannah’s annual Shamrock Run

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Hundreds of runners laced up their sneakers for a good cause at the 26th annual Shamrock Run in Ellis Square on Friday.

The race was a 5K and was open to all, including children and dogs. There was a costume contest, music, dancing and other entertainment.

And here they are in action! pic.twitter.com/BDMNTpBdnp — Alex Bozarjian (@wsavalexb) March 6, 2020

People didn’t just attend for the fun, however. Many community members attended because the event benefits the March of Dimes, an organization that works to improve the health of moms and babies.

March of Dimes ambassador Paula Orr spoke with News 3 about the goal of the Shamrock Run.

“Tonight’s event, hopefully it’s going to bring in lots of money that’s going to go towards educating these families ahead of time, reaching prenatal care to women in rural areas,” Orr said. “That’s what it’s all about. Spread the word and help get healthy babies born.”

The Shamrock Run is a Savannah staple during the St. Patrick's Day season.

March of Dimes is also getting ready for its biggest event of the year, the March for Babies. The 3.1 mile walk is one of the Savannah area’s signature walk events and is also open to all. Proceeds will go towards the March of Dimes’ fundraising goal of $150,000.

The March for Babies is set for April 25 at 10 a.m. at Daffin Park. WSAV’s own Tina Tyus-Shaw will serve as the event’s mistress of ceremonies.

