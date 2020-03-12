UPDATE: Hilton Head Island St. Patrick’s Day Parade postponed

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – The Hilton Head Island St. Patrick’s Day Parade has been postponed.

The parade committee met with town and county officials Thursday and made their decision “based on the information received at that meeting.”

The event was expected to be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday. A new date has not been set at this time

Original story below:

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC (WSAV) – Hilton Head Island holds the largest Saint Patrick’s Day parade in South Carolina every year.

Despite Savannah’s decision to postpone its festival and parade, the Hilton Head St Patrick’s Day Committee tells WSAV News 3 that the Island’s parade will roll as scheduled.

“Based on the knowledge we have right now and looking at what the CDC has offered for precautions and that type of things and due to the fact the parades canceled are much larger than ours. We felt we were safe planning for Sunday,” said Lynne Hummell of the St Patrick’s Day Parade Committee

Sunday the floats will roll and bands will play in the 37th annual Hilton Head St Patrick’s Day Parade.

With no warnings or advisories expected from South Carolina health officials or the Governor’s office, the Committee is comfortable with that choice.

Now it is counting on spectators to make their own decision.

“We hope that people who are coming to the parade as spectators will take their own precautions. if you are sick, please stay home. If your children are sick, stay home,” said Hummell.

“If you have heart conditions or respiratory conditions please take care of yourself. And even if you do come to the parade and you are concerned maybe make a little more space between you and the people you are standing with.”

If you are standing, waiting for candy and throws, the Committee is discouraging people from giving them out. but not stopping them.

“We are letting people know they don’t have to accept them if they don’t want to,” said Hummell.

What the Parade Committee does want is for everyone who comes out to have a good time here and not worry about what other cities decided to do.

“I think it was more the size of the cities that they are coming from and the more international travelers than those big cities have,” said Hummell. “We are a great parade but we are a small one. Our participants do come from other places but we do feel like we are going to be fine.”

Even with the Coronavirus scare there have only been three entries that have dropped out, two of high school bands from Savannah High and Johnson high School.

All the fun begins at 3 p.m. on Sunday and the town is expecting 30,000 people to come out and have fun.