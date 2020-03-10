Community honors fallen Grand Marshals before the 2020 St. Patrick’s Day Parade

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Before the big St. Patrick’s Day festivities begin, parade organizers took the time to honor fallen Grand Marshals.

This year’s Grand Marshal, Michael Roush Sr., says the 20-year-old tradition is a solemn way to remember those who previously served.

“We started this tradition to honor our past Grand Marshals, those who have gone before us, and I think it’s a very good and solemn occasion to pay tribute to these men,” said Roush.

This year’s ceremony honored 1970 Grand Marshal Christopher H. Laird at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.

Laird’s family spoke about him and how dedicated he was to making those around him laugh.

After remarks from the parade committee, those in attendance held a moment of silence.