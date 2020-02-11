City of Savannah announces preliminary St Patrick’s Day plans

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Officials with the City of Savannah hosted a media conference Tuesday morning to discuss plans and procedures for the upcoming Festival of St. Patrick and St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

Officials spoke about dates, partnership preparations, presale parking and more.

The festival is scheduled to fall on the weekend prior to St. Patrick’s Day. That’s March 13th through the 16th.

The city asked that attendees do not bring Styrofoam coolers at all this year. Organizers say they are trying to move to a zero waste program for the festivities.

According to the Savannah Waterfront Association, the festival will include a total of 5 entertainment stages.

Officials say the festival zone will be cash only. Extra ATM machines will be made available in the area.

Festival goers will need to purchase a $10 wristband. Wristbands are required for those drinking alcoholic beverages outside on public streets in the festival zone.

Wristband presales are now available online at SavannahwaterFront.com. The website will be the only way event goers can purchase tickets and wristbands using credit or debit cards.

Parking enforcement will be strict especially in bike lanes and walk areas.

Savannah Police suggest parents attending with children to take pictures of their kids and what they are wearing before the event in case they become separated.

Police say there with be multiple areas downtown for parents and children to be reunited.

