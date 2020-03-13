City council votes to move forward with Tybee’s St. Patrick’s Day parade

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – Parades for Savannah and Hilton Head Island are off for now, but Tybee Island is moving forward as planned.

It was a 3-2 vote by the city council Thursday night not to cancel the 18th annual Tybee Island Irish Heritage Celebration Parade.

Many residents of Tybee Island spoke at the meeting in favor of canceling the parade, saying they fear for their safety.

Concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic have prompted other parades around the world to either cancel or postpone.

Still, Tybee will be decked out in green with floats, music and more on Sunday. The parade begins at 3 p.m. at city hall and travel down Butler Avenue to Tybrisa Street.

WSAV.com NOW will be streaming the parade live online for those who cannot or choose not to make it out to the parade.