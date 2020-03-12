City Council plans to meet after postponing St. Patrick’s Day Parade

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah’s City Council will meet to discuss their plans for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade after Wednesday night’s announcement that the parade will be postponed.

Council members said they are working with public health officials to address concerns about the Coronavirus ahead of one of the city’s busiest weekends.

Thousands of visitors are anticipated to flood the downtown area in just a couple of days and Savannah’s City Council is working to prepare the city for crowds that they say will come “with or without a parade.”

Boston, Dublin, Chicago, New York City, and now Savannah have all canceled their St. Patrick’s Day Parades. Even though Savannah’s festivities have been “postponed,” Alderman Kurtis Purtee said they anticipate the city will still be filled with crowds. He said council members are working with local, state, and federal government to educate and inform the community on how to reduce exposure to COVID-19.

“We want to educate the community, get the information out there, get the information from not only CDC but the Georgia Department of Health, Chatham County Health Department; so we’re partnering up with a lot of these agencies and organizations to be able to get the proper information, get it pushed out to folks and make sure everybody has an understanding and we’re trying to be as transparent as we can with this thing,” Purtee stated.

Council members will convene today, Friday the 12th, for a special work session at 10:00 a.m.

