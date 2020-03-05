CAT releases schedules and plans for St. Patrick’s Day festivities

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chatham Area Transit (CAT) announced information Thursday regarding their plans and schedules for the St. Patrick’s Day festival on March 13-15 and parade on March 17.

Saturday, March 14

CAT will run regular weekday bus service on March 14, which will be free all that day, with the exception of the Airport Express, which will charge the usual fare. Delays and re-routing of downtown CAT routes should be expected starting Friday evening and through the weekend due to the festival.

Savannah Belles Ferry

The Savannah Belles Ferry will run regular service hours from 7 a.m. to 12:20 a.m. on March 13 and March 14, but service will be limited to the Savannah Convention Center on Hutchinson Island and Waving Girl Landing on River Street near the Marriot hotel. City Hall Landing will not be served.

St. Patrick’s Day, March 17

CAT will provide $5 shuttle service on the day of the parade from the four locations listed below.

Shuttle locations:

1. Rice Creek School, Port Wentworth to Joe Murray Rivers Jr. Intermodal Transit Center, 610 W. Oglethorpe Avenue

2. Westside Shopping Center, Garden City to transit center

3. Island Towne Centre, Whitemarsh Island to Oglethorpe Avenue at Houston Street

4. Savannah Mall to transit center

From 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., CAT will sell $5 wristbands to ride the shuttle at the four shuttle locations. Shuttle service to downtown will run from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Return service back to the four shuttle locations will run from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. After 4 p.m., downtown visitors also have the option of using CAT’s regular fixed-route service, which will be free that day and operate on a special service schedule. People who wish to stay downtown later than 4 p.m. can catch the below listed fixed-route buses back to the shuttle locations:

1. Westside Shopping Center, Garden City via Route 3B Augusta Ave

2. Island Towne Centre, Whitemarsh Island via Route 10 East Savannah

3. Savannah Mall via Route 14 Abercorn

There will be no service to Port Wentworth after 4 p.m.

Regular fixed route:

CAT will run a modified service schedule for its regular fixed-route buses on St. Patrick’s Day. Route 20 Skidaway/Coffee Bluff and Route 11 Candler will not run at all.

CAT services will be free to ride on St. Patrick’s Day, with exception of the Airport Express, which will charge its regular fare and service only the airport with no downtown hotel service.

Fixed-route buses can be caught at the transit center, 610 West Oglethorpe, or at regularly marked bus stops along their routes.

Due to road closures downtown, routes 14 Abercorn, 27 Waters, 28 Waters and 31 Skidaway/Sandfly will be unable to service the transit center until after the parade. Passengers will instead be dropped off at the intersection of Oglethorpe Avenue and Houston Street and CAT will provide a free shuttle service between the drop-off location and the transit center for those who wish to make a transfer.

Call Center

The Customer Service Call Center, (912) 233-5767, will be operational from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Dot and Senior Circulator

The dot Downtown Shuttle, dot Forsyth Shuttle, and Senior Circulator will not be in service on St. Patrick’s Day.

CAT Mobility

CAT Mobility paratransit service will operate on a regular schedule.

Savannah Belles Ferry

The Savannah Belles Ferries will run from 7 a.m. to 12:20 a.m., serving only the Savannah Convention Center and Waving Girl Landing near the Marriot. City Hall Landing will not be served.

St. Patrick’s Day Shuttle breakout

What: CAT will provide shuttle service from four locations to downtown Savannah on St. Patrick’s Day.

Shuttle hours: Shuttles service to downtown will run from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Return service will run from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets: The shuttle service costs $5 and tickets must be purchased between 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. at one of the shuttle locations.

Shuttle Drop-off/Pick-up Locations:

1. Rice Creek School, Port Wentworth to Joe Murray Rivers Jr. Intermodal Transit Center, 610 W. Oglethorpe Avenue

2. Westside Shopping Center, Garden City to transit center

3. Island Towne Centre, Whitemarsh Island to Oglethorpe Avenue at Houston Street

4. Savannah Mall to transit center

More information can be found online at www.catchacat.org/maps-and-schedules/st-patricks-day/