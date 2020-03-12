CAT cancels St. Patrick’s Day shuttles, regular service scheduled

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Chatham Area Transit (CAT) announced Thursday CAT will no longer be providing shuttle services to downtown on St. Patrick’s Day as a result of the decision to postpone the parade.

Mayor Van Johnson, Savannah Waterfront, Tourism Leadership Council, Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce and Visit Savannah announced Wednesday Savannah’s St. Patrick’s Day festival and parade won’t go on as planned in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak.

CAT will now operate its buses, CAT mobility vans, and water ferry on the regular weekday schedule on St. Patrick’s Day.

Regular service routes and schedules also will be in place through the weekend, March 13-15.

CAT services will no longer be free on Saturday or on St. Patrick’s Day as a result of the cancellations.

