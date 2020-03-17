Babies celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in NICU at Memorial Health

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Memorial Health’s NICU parents celebrated their little one’s first St. Patrick’s Day by dressing up in their best green.

Check out the photo gallery below!

“It is important for our NICU parents to have some normalcy while their little ones are receiving care,” said Dr. Brad Buckler, Physician in Chief of Memorial Health’s Children’s Hospital. “With the long history of St. Patrick’s Day in Savannah, this made for the perfect opportunity to have some Irish fun.”

Memorial said the hospital thinks its NICU parents won the pot of gold this year!