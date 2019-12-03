Slapfish opening in Pooler, GA

SLAPFISH MAKES ITS DEBUT IN POOLER: The Nation’s Fastest Growing Seafood Restaurant Continues Expansion on the East Coast and Opens in Pooler with a Lobster Roll Giveaway



WHO: Slapfish, the nation’s fastest growing seafood restaurant which serves cravable dishes in a fast casual setting, announces its newest location in Pooler, GA. Slapfish invites locals to celebrate and kick-off the Grand Opening by giving away Free Lobster Rolls to the first 100 customers who walk through the door on Saturday, December 7. Doors open at 11:00am; first come, first served.

Known for drool-worthy dishes such as the Clobster Grilled Cheese, Surf N Turf, Lobster Burger, Lobster Grinder and Chowder Fries, the chef-driven eatery has created a niche in the marketplace, serving up well-managed, sustainable seafood in a fast-casual setting. The new Pooler restaurant will also serve seafood from the local waters of North Carolina, South Carolina, and Florida such as Gag Group, Vermillion Snapper, Summer Flounder, and Yellowfin Tuna.



Slapfish, the award-winning food truck turned brick and mortar modern seafood restaurant, has over 50 locations at various stages of development both in the U.S. and around the globe and will soon be a household name on the east coast with additional locations opening this year.

Slapfish Pooler is a locally owned and operated family-run business headed by Sharon Lomasney, David Lomasney, David Q Lomasney and Zach Lomasney. The Lomasney family business has a current brand portfolio of over 100 Planet Fitness operations and are recent inductees into the Planet Fitness Hall of Fame. The Lomasneys plan to open multiple locations throughout South Carolina and Georgia with their second location already under construction in Hilton Head slated to open early 2020.