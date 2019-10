SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV) – It’s that time of year again to dust of the skates, grab your mittens and scarfs and head down to the Savannah Civic Center, 301 West Oglethorpe Avenue, for Skate Fest 2016.

Single skating sessions are $7 per person with each session lasting an hour and a half. Skate rental is included with ticket purchases.

Love to skate? You can get the Skatefest Punch Pass which is $35 for six sessions.

Take a look at the dates and times below and we’ll see you there!