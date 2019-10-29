SCAD Savannah Film Festival: The Voyager VR Experience

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — This year, the SCAD Savannah Film Festival is featuring a virtual reality experience.

The Voyager Cinematic Virtual Reality Experience is a deep dive into a fully immersive, award-winning VR platform that becomes your own personal theater.

“Positron works with companies such as Universal Studios, Disney, DreamWorks, Verizon, Intel, and many more to deliver cinematic VR experiences on Voyager, a full-motion VR chair platform that has been called ‘the future of movies,'” SCAD says on their website.

“Voyager delivers a completely new level of immersion by providing premium graphics, high-quality sound, and realistic haptics and scents, all in a buttery smooth, whisper-quiet chair design.”

The “Dunkirk” Voyager VR is a five-minute look into a few scenes from the film. The viewer begins fully immersed underwater while bullets shoot passed. The chair swivels around to reveal deceased soldiers surrounding you.

Suddenly, you’re blasted out of the water and onto the sand, where you can get an up-close look at individual soldiers’ faces in vivid detail. Then, the chair jolts forward, giving the feeling that the viewer was shot.

“How To Train Your Dragon” was a much lighter virtual reality experience. In this simulation, the viewer can see animated hands so they can reach out and “touch” a dragon. You get to ride along with a dragon as you’re tossed and turned through tunnels, caves, and cliffs.

About Voyager® VR, Dunkirk: Save Every Breath:

“In Christopher Nolan’s epic action thriller Dunkirk, 400,000 Allied soldiers are trapped on the beach of Dunkirk, France, with their backs to the sea as the enemy closes in. This breathtaking 360-degree short film offers three perspectives — submerged, surrounded, and launched in flight — as you await your fate.”

About Voyager® VR, How To Train Your Dragon:

Join a breathtaking journey through the hidden world of How to Train Your Dragon with the help of the film’s famous characters Astrid, Hiccup, Toothless, Hookfang, and more.

The Voyager experience is free and open to the public, but reserving a seat online is recommended. Visit the SCAD Savannah Film Festival schedule here to select a time.