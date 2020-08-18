SCAD Savannah Film Festival going virtual

SAVANNAH, GA – OCTOBER 28: View of the 20th Anniversary SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 28, 2017 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The SCAD Savannah Film Festival will return for its 23rd year in October as an all-virtual presentation.

The festival will take place from Oct. 24 to 31, the Savannah College of Art and Design announced Tuesday.

Known as the largest university-run film festival in the United States, SCAD Savannah Film Festival brings together filmmakers, industry professionals and students to celebrate the visual art form.

This year, audiences can connect from the comfort and safety of their homes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

SCAD Savannah Film Festival promises many fan favorites, including the Docs to Watch and Wonder Women series. Screenings, live Q&A events and exclusive video messages from filmmakers and other original content will be incorporated.

Ticket sales begin Thursday, Oct. 1, at 10 a.m., on filmfest.scad.edu when the full schedule of programming is released.