Olivia Wilde, Daniel Kaluuya, Elisabeth Moss among 2019 SCAD Savannah Film Festival honorees

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A star-studded list of honorees has been announced for the 22nd annual SCAD Savannah Film Festival.

Each year, the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) honors actors and filmmakers for their work in the industry, from their Discovery Award to their Rising Star Award.

Some of the honorees will also participate in panels or Q&A sessions throughout the week.

Check out the full list of honorees:

Danielle Macdonald with Rising Star Award on Saturday, Oct. 26

Alan Silvestri with Lifetime Achievement Award in Composing on Sunday, Oct. 27

Aldis Hodge with Discovery Award on Monday, Oct. 28

Valerie Pachner with Discovery Award on Tuesday, Oct. 29

Olivia Wilde with Rising Star Director Award on Tuesday, Oct. 29

Elisabeth Moss with Spotlight Award on Thursday, Oct. 31

Samantha Morton with Virtuoso Award on Saturday, Nov. 2

Daniel Kaluuya with Spotlight Award on Saturday, Nov. 2

This year’s Breakout Award honorees include Beanie Feldstein, Kaitlyn Dever, Jharrel Jerome, Mena Massoud and Camila Morrone. They will participate in a panel discussion on Wednesday, Oct. 30.

For more information on the honored guests, visit here.

View the full SCAD Savannah Film Festival schedule here.