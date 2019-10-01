Line-up announced for 22nd SCAD Savannah Film Festival

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – The Savannah College of Art and Design released the line-up of screenings for the 22nd SCAD Savannah Film Festival.

This year the festival will screen a total of 159 films, including 35 narrative films, 15 documentary films and 109 shorts. The festival will kick off with the Opening Night Gala Screening of The Aeronauts. The festival will end with the Closing Gala Screening of A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.

The festival runs from October 26th through November 2nd. The SCAD Savannah Film festival will present eight days of screenings, panels, workshops, and even a one-of-a-kind Immersive VR experience.

According to SCAD, the film festival is the nation’s largest university-run film festival and is a key stop on the Oscar festival circuit.

The SCAD Savannah Film Festival is known for presenting upcoming award contenders and screening a multitude of studio films prior to their wider release. Last year, the festival screened 18 films that went on to receive 49 Academy Award nominations and 11 Oscar wins, including 2018 Best Picture winner Green Book.

For a full list of this year’s screenings and events click HERE.

