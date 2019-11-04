Emmy-Winning Jharrel Jerome Hits The Red Carpet

Savannah, Ga. (WSAV) – Actor Jharrel Jerome won an Emmy for his role in the Netflix series “When They See Us” — based on the story of the Central Park jogger case that explores the lives and families of the five male suspects who were convicted and later exonerated.

While attending the 2019 SCAD Savannah Film Festival, Jerome spoke with WSAV on the red carpet. He explained how stories like that of the Central Park 5 are becoming more of the norm.

Watch Jerome’s Emmy acceptance speech where he dedicates his award to the Exonerated Five: (courtesy Fox)