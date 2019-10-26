Award-winning film ‘Clemency’ inspired by historic execution of Savannah man

Chinonye Chukwu, right, writer/director of “Clemency,” poses with cast members Alfre Woodard, center, and Wendell Pierce at the premiere of the film at the during the 2019 Sundance Film Festival, Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The 22nd annual SCAD Savannah Film Festival is underway, and one of the feature films was inspired by the historic execution of a Savannah man.

“Clemency” is an American Drama inspired by the execution of Troy Davis of Savannah over eight years ago. The film is about a prison warden whose years of carrying out death row executions are starting to take a toll on her. When she ends up connecting to an inmate she is set to execute, she struggles to keep her emotions and her marriage in a good place.

The film was written and directed by Chinonye Chukwu and stars Alfre Woodard, Aldis Hodge, Wendell Pierce and Danielle Brooks.

Chukwu has years of research and volunteer work on clemency campaigns under her belt, but the execution of Davis in 2011 is what really motivated her to script “Clemency”.

Troy Davis was executed on Sept. 21, 2011 after being convicted for the August 1989 murder of Savannah police officer Mark MacPhail.

MacPhail was working as a security guard at a Burger King on Oglethorpe Avenue when he tried to intervene during an altercation in a nearby parking lot. He was shot twice during the incident, and Davis was convicted of the crime.

There was a significant amount of doubt in the conviction of Davis, who maintained his innocence up to his execution. His case gained national attention and support from leaders including President Jimmy Carter, Pope Benedict XVI, former FBI director William S. Sessions and others.

In an interview with Vanity Fair in January, Chukwu said the wheels started turning the morning after Davis was put to death.

“What must it be like for the people whose livelihoods are tied to taking human life?” Chukwu told the magazine. That’s when she decided to dig into the complexities of being a prison warden.

Bronwyn Cornelius is one of “Clemency’s” producers and said the film leaves a similar impact on its audience.

“It is powerful to witness the impact ‘Clemency’ is having on festival audiences around the United States,” Cornelius told News 3. “The film often leaves viewers afflicted and questioning our justice system, regardless of their views. The film also naturally reminds us we are all human, and we are all interconnected.”

“Clemency” seems to be doing just that so far. It has received positive reaction from critics, taking home the U.S. Dramatic Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival in January. The film has a 97% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and is already generating Oscar buzz among multiple entertainment sources.

“It is a great blessing to see the film having the impact the director and producers hoped and aimed for,” Cornelius said. “May ‘Clemency’ make all of us stop to think, and ignite many conversations about the status of our justice system.”

“Clemency” is screening Monday night at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival at 9:30 p.m. at the Lucas Theatre for the Arts. Aldis Hodge, who plays the role of Anthony Woods, will be receiving the Discovery Award before the film and will answer questions after it.

Tickets are still available for the screening. Click here to purchase.