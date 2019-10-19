8 must-see movies at SCAD Savannah Film Festival

This image released by Sony Pictures shows Tom Hanks as Mister Rogers in a scene from “A Beautiful Day In the Neighborhood,” in theaters on Nov. 22. (Lacey Terrell/Sony-Tristar Pictures via AP)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The 22nd annual SCAD Savannah Film Festival begins in just one week with a ton of films in store for attendees.

During the eight-day celebration, more than 150 films will be screened. Take a look at a few of this year’s must-see movies.

“The Aeronauts”

Opening night at the Trustees Theater, the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) will be showing “The Aeronauts” at 7:30 p.m. The film, set in 1982, tells the story of a young wealthy widow by the name of Amelia Wren and aspiring scientist James Glaisher, who take off on a balloon expedition to fly higher than anyone in history.

Together Wren and Glaisher journey to the edge of existence where the chances of survival are slim. But their hazardous trek helps the unlikely pair learn about each other and their place in the world.

The cast includes Felicity Jones, Eddie Redmayne, Himesh Patel and Tim McInnery. Following Saturday’s screening, there will be a Q&A with the writer/director Tom Harper.

For those who may not have grabbed tickets for the festival’s screening, “The Aeronauts” will hit theaters and Amazon Prime Video on Dec. 6.

“Motherless Brooklyn”

Writer and Director Edward Norton presents an American Crime drama film, “Motherless Brooklyn.” The movie is based on the 1999 novel of the same name by Jonathan Lethem.

The 144 min. film focuses on the life of a lonely private detective with Tourette Syndrome who sets out to solve the murder of his only friend and mentor. The detective ends up unraveling closely guarded secrets that hold the fate of New York in balance. The murder leads the detective from jazz clubs in Harlem to New York’s most powerful brokers.

The film, featuring Edward Norton, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Alec Baldwin, Willem Dafoe and Bruce Willis, will be showing at the Trustees Theater, Sunday at 8 p.m.

Tickets for SCAD’s showing are sold out, but “Motherless Brooklyn” releases Nov. 1.

“Clemency”

Monday, Oct. 28, at 9:30 p.m., SCAD will be screening “Clemency,” a 2019 American Drama film. The screening will be held at the Lucas Theatre for the Arts.

Written and Directed by Chinonye Chukwu, “Clemency” stars Alfre Woodard, Aldis Hodge, Wendell Pierce and Danielle Brooks.

“Clemency” is about a prison warden, Bernadine Williams, whose years of carrying out death row executions have taken their toll on her. As an emotional wedge in Williams’ marriage grows, a recent execution plagues her daily.

When another inmate is scheduled for execution, Williams has to confront the psychological demons her job has created, which ends up connecting her to the male she is sanctioned to execute.

Aldis Hodge will be presented with SCAD’s Discovery Award before the screening. A Q&A with Hodge will follow the film.

Tickets are still available for the festival’s showing. Visit here for details.

“In Fabric”

Lucas Theatre for the Arts will be screening “In Fabric” at 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29, for the fourth night of the SCAD Film Festival. The U.K. film was written and directed by Peter Strickland.

“In Fabric” tells a story of a lonely woman who recently separated from her husband. The woman is in search of a dress that will transform her life, so she visits a bewitched London department store. The fitted and flattering red dress in time unleashes a malicious curse and unceasing evil that threatens everyone coming into its’ path.

The cast includes, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Gwendoline Christie, Leo Bill, Hayley Squires and Julian Barratt.

To purchase tickets to this screening, visit here.

“The Two Popes”

“The Two Popes” will be screened at the Trustees Theater Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 7 p.m.

The cast consists of Jonathan Pryce and Anthony Hopkins. Released this year, writer Anthony McCarten and director Fernando Meirelles come together to create this drama film.

With the direction of the Catholic Church frustrating Cardinal Bergoglio, he requests permission to retire. Pope Benedict decides to summon Bergoglio to Rome to reveal a secret that will harm the foundation of the church. “The Two Popes” shows a battle between tradition and progress, guilt and forgiveness as both men confront their past.

Visit here to grab tickets for the festival’s screening.

“Just Mercy”

“Just Mercy,” written and directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, will be shown at the Trustees Theater Thursday, Oct. 31 at 7 p.m. The cast includes Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx and Brie Larson. Other writers include Andrew Lanham and Bryan Stevenson.

In “Just Mercy,” Bryan Stevenson had his pick of lucrative jobs after graduating from Harvard but decided to relocate to Alabama to defend the wrongly condemned. Stevenson’s first client is Walter McMillian. McMillian was sentenced to die for murder despite a preponderance of evidence proving his innocence and testimony from a criminal motivated to lie.

To buy tickets, visit the box office here.

“Parasite”

South Korean film “Parasite” tells the story of the Park family, the picture of aspirational wealth and the Kim family — rich in street smarts.

The two families come together when the Kim children become the tutor and art therapist to the Parks. A harmonious relationship forms but the ecosystem is fragile. Greed and class prejudice threatens to upend the Kim’s newfound home.

“Parasite” will be showing at the Lucas Theatre for the Arts at 9:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1. Written and Directed by Bong Joon-Ho, the film includes social issues, comedy and drama. The cast includes Kang-ho Song, Hyae-jin Chang and Woo-sik Choi. Jin Won Han is also a credited writer of the film.

Tickets for the SCAD Film Festival’s screening of “Parasite” have sold out. The movie is being shown in select theaters but may expand in the near future.

“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

To conclude this eight-day festival, SCAD presents, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.” The viewing will be held at Trustees Theater at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2.

The cast includes Tom Hanks, Matthew Rhys, Susan Kelechi Watson and Chris Cooper.

Tom Hanks portrays Mister Rogers in “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” a timely story of kindness triumphing over cynicism. This movie is based on the true story of a real-life friendship between Fred Rogers and journalist Tom Junod. A jaded magazine writer is assigned a profile of Fred Rogers where he overcomes his skepticism by learning about kindness and friendship from America’s beloved neighbor.

The screening will be preceded by the Spotlight Award presentation to Daniel Kaluuya and Samantha Morton. At the conclusion of the viewing, a Q&A will be held with writers Micah Fitzerman-Blue, Noah Harpster and Tom Junod.

Tickets are sold out for the event, but “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” will hit theaters Nov. 22.