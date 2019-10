SAVANNAH, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 28: Aldis Hodge attends the 22nd SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 28, 2019 at Trustees Theater in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for SCAD)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – In its 22nd year, the SCAD Savannah Film Festival welcomes thousands to celebrate cinema with special screenings, workshops and more.

Each year, more than 60,000 attend the eight-day event, now deemed the largest university-run film festival in the country.

Take a look through the festivals award ceremonies and panels in photos:

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 30: (L-R) Mena Massoud, SCAD President & Founder Paula Wallace, Jharrel Jerome, Beanie Feldstein and Camila Morrone attend the Breakout Awards Presentation at the 22nd SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 30, 2019 at Trustees Theater in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 30: Camila Morrone, Mena Massoud, Mena Massoud and Beanie Feldstein receive their Breakout Award onstage during the Breakout Awards Presentation at the 22nd SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 30, 2019 at Gutstein Gallery in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 30: (L-R) Jacqueline Coley, Mena Massoud, Jharrel Jerome, Camila Morrone and Beanie Feldstein speak onstage during the Breakout Awards panel at the 22nd SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 30, 2019 at Gutstein Gallery in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 30: (L-R) Mena Massoud, Jharrel Jerome, Camila Morrone and Beanie Feldstein speak onstage during the Breakout Awards panel at the 22nd SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 30, 2019 at Gutstein Gallery in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 30: (L-R) Jason OMara, Frances Turner, Brennan Brown, Isa Dick Hackett and David Scarpa attend the 22nd SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 30, 2019 at Trustees Theater in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 30: Annabelle Attanasio and Camila Morrone attend the 22nd SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 30, 2019 at Trustees Theater in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 30: Beanie Feldstein attends the 22nd SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 30, 2019 at Trustees Theater in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for SCAD)

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 30: Camila Morrone attends the 22nd SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 30, 2019 at Trustees Theater in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for SCAD)

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 30: Mena Massoud attends the Breakout Awards Presentation at the 22nd SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 30, 2019 at Trustees Theater in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 30: Camila Morrone and Annabelle Attanasio speak onstage during the “Mickey and the Bear” screening and Q&A at the 22nd SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 30, 2019 at SCAD Museum of Art in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for SCAD)

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 30: (L-R) Jason OMara, Frances Turner, Brennan Brown, David Scarpa, Isa Dick Hackett and Matt Fowler speak onstage at Amazon Prime Video’s “The Man In The High Castle” Season Four Premiere Panel during the 22nd SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 30, 2019 at SCAD Museum of Art in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for SCAD)

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 30: Frances Turner speaks onstage at Amazon Prime Video’s “The Man In The High Castle” Season Four Premiere Panel during the 22nd SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 30, 2019 at SCAD Museum of Art in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for SCAD)

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 30: (L-R) Jason OMara, Frances Turner, Brennan Brown, David Scarpa, Isa Dick Hackett and Matt Fowler speak onstage at Amazon Prime Video’s “The Man In The High Castle” Season Four Premiere Panel during the 22nd SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 30, 2019 at SCAD Museum of Art in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for SCAD)

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 30: Michael Tyburski (R) speaks onstage during “The Sound of Silence” screening and Q&A at the 22nd SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 30, 2019 at Trustees Theater in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for SCAD)

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 29: Valerie Pachner and Olivia Wilde attends the 22nd SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 29, 2019 at Gutstein Gallery in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 29: Valerie Pachner and Olivia Wilde attends the 22nd SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 29, 2019 at Gutstein Gallery in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 29: Alan Cumming attends the 22nd SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 29, 2019 at Gutstein Gallery in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 29: Dawn Luebbe and Jocelyn DeBoer attend the 22nd SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 29, 2019 at Trustees Theater in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 29: Dawn Luebbe and Jocelyn DeBoer attend the 22nd SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 29, 2019 at Trustees Theater in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 29: Danny Filson speaks onstage at the Olivia Wilde Rising Star Director Award And “Booksmart” Q&A during the 22nd SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 29, 2019 at Trustees Theater in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 29: Olivia Wilde speaks onstage at the Olivia Wilde Rising Star Director Award and “Booksmart” Q&A during the 22nd SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 29, 2019 at Trustees Theater in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 29: Olivia Wilde attends the Olivia Wilde Rising Star Director Award and “Booksmart” Q&A during the 22nd SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 29, 2019 at Trustees Theater in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for SCAD)

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 29: Olivia Wilde (R) speaks onstage at the “Booksmart” Q&A during the 22nd SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 29, 2019 at Trustees Theater in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 29: Olivia Wilde speaks onstage at the “Booksmart” Q&A during the 22nd SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 29, 2019 at Trustees Theater in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 29: Scott Feinberg and Olivia Wilde appear backstage after the “Booksmart” Q&A at the 22nd SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 29, 2019 at Trustees Theater in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)

SAVANNAH, GA – OCTOBER 29: Olivia Wilde poses for a photoback stage at the “Booksmart” Q&A during the 22nd SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 29, 2019 at Trustees Theater in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 29: Marc Malkin and Valerie Pachner speak onstage during the “A Hidden Life” screening and Q&A during the 22nd SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 29, 2019 at Trustees Theater in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 29: Marc Malkin speaks onstage during the “A Hidden Life” screening and Q&A during the 22nd SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 29, 2019 at Trustees Theater in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 29: Valerie Pachner speaks onstage at the Valerie Pachner Discovery Award Presentation And “A Hidden Life” Q&A during the 22nd SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 29, 2019 at Trustees Theater in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 29: Valerie Pachner (L) is presented with the Discovery Award during the 22nd SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 29, 2019 at Trustees Theater in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for SCAD)

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 29: Valerie Pachner attends the Valerie Pachner Discovery Award Presentation And “A Hidden Life” Q&A during the 22nd SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 29, 2019 at Trustees Theater in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for SCAD)

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 29: Jocelyn DeBoer, Dawn Luebbe and Chris Auer speak onstage during the “Greener Grass” screening and Q&A at the 22nd SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 29, 2019 at SCAD Museum of Art in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for SCAD)

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 29: Jocelyn DeBoer and Dawn Luebbe speak onstage during the “Greener Grass” screening and Q&A at the 22nd SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 29, 2019 at SCAD Museum of Art in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for SCAD)

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 29: Dawn Luebbe (L) and Jocelyn DeBoer attend the “Greener Grass” screening and Q&A at the 22nd SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 29, 2019 at SCAD Museum of Art in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for SCAD)

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 29: (L-R) Gail Mancuso, Jocelyn DeBoer, Dawn Luebbe, Annabelle Attanasio, Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre, Kaila York and Olivia Wilde speak onstage during the Wonder Women: Directors panel at the 22nd SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 29, 2019 at Gutstein Gallery in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for SCAD)

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 29: (L-R) Dana Shockley, Natasha Braier, LaToya Henderson, Molly Hughes, Aiesha Li, Nancy Richardson, Amy Roth and Heather Taylor speak onstage during the Wonder Women: Below The Line panel at the 22nd SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 29, 2019 at Gutstein Gallery in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 29: Olivia Wilde speaks onstage during the Wonder Women: Directors panel at the 22nd SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 29, 2019 at Gutstein Gallery in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for SCAD)

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 29: Dawn Luebbe, Annabelle Attanasio and Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre speak onstage during the Wonder Women: Directors panel at the 22nd SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 29, 2019 at Gutstein Gallery in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for SCAD)

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 29: (L-R) Sue Naegle, Carla Hacken and Amy Emmerich speak onstage during the Wonder Women: Producers panel at the 22nd SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 29, 2019 at Gutstein Gallery in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for SCAD)

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 28: Volunteers attend the 22nd SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 28, 2019 at Poetter Hall in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 28: (L-R) Pat Saperstein, Robert Corbin, Evan Littman, Giulia Prenna and Jason Seagraves speak onstage at the From $100 to $100M: Financing and Distributing Entertainment panel during the 22nd SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 28, 2019 at Gutstein Gallery in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for SCAD)

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 28: (L-R) Pat Saperstein, Robert Corbin, Evan Littman, Giulia Prenna and Jason Seagraves speak onstage at the From $100 to $100M: Financing and Distributing Entertainment panel during the 22nd SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 28, 2019 at Gutstein Gallery in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for SCAD)

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 28: (L-R) Robert Stambler, Lindsey Alvarez and Michael Coleman speak onstage at the Sound Design panel during the 22nd SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 28, 2019 at SCAD Museum of Art in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 29: (L-R) Miranda Bailey, Alison Owen, Sue Naegle, Carla Hacken and Amy Emmerich speak onstage during the Wonder Women: Producers panel at the 22nd SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 29, 2019 at Gutstein Gallery in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for SCAD)

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 29: (L-R) Miranda Bailey, Alison Owen, Sue Naegle, Carla Hacken and Amy Emmerich speak onstage during the Wonder Women: Producers panel at the 22nd SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 29, 2019 at Gutstein Gallery in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for SCAD)

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 29: Alan Cumming (L) and Sam Lansky speak onstage at In Conversation With Alan Cumming during the 22nd SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 29, 2019 at SCAD Museum of Art in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 29: Alan Cumming (L) and Sam Lansky speak onstage at In Conversation With Alan Cumming during the 22nd SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 29, 2019 at SCAD Museum of Art in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 27: Alan Silvestri speaks onstage at Alan Silvestri Lifetime Achievement Award For Composing Presentation, Tribute & In Conversation during the 22nd SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 27, 2019 at SCAD Museum of Art in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for SCAD)

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 27: Sophia Manyet speaks onstage at Alan Silvestri Lifetime Achievement Award For Composing Presentation, Tribute & In Conversation during the 22nd SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 27, 2019 at SCAD Museum of Art in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 27: Jacqueline Coley and Alan Silvestri attend Alan Silvestri Lifetime Achievement Award For Composing Presentation, Tribute & In Conversation during the 22nd SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 27, 2019 at SCAD Museum of Art in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 27: Jacqueline Coley and Alan Silvestri (R) speak onstage at Alan Silvestri Lifetime Achievement Award For Composing Presentation, Tribute & In Conversation during the 22nd SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 27, 2019 at SCAD Museum of Art in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for SCAD)

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 27: Sandra Silvestri and Alan Silvestri attend Alan Silvestri Lifetime Achievement Award For Composing Presentation, Tribute & In Conversation during the 22nd SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 27, 2019 at SCAD Museum of Art in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 27: Animation Supervisor Brad Schiff (L) and Pat Saperstein speak onstage at the screening of “Missing Link” during the 22nd SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 27, 2019 at SCAD Museum of Art in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 27: Animation Supervisor Brad Schiff speaks onstage at the screening of “Missing Link” during the 22nd SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 27, 2019 at SCAD Museum of Art in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 27: Danielle Macdonald speaks onstage during the screening of “Patti Cake$” at the 22nd SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 27, 2019 at SCAD Museum of Art in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for SCAD)

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 27: Danielle Macdonald speaks onstage during the screening of “Patti Cake$” at the 22nd SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 27, 2019 at SCAD Museum of Art in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for SCAD)

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 28: (L-R) Robert Stambler, Lindsey Alvarez and Michael Coleman speak onstage at the Sound Design panel during the 22nd SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 28, 2019 at SCAD Museum of Art in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 28: (L-R) Chris Auer, Teri Dean, Jessica Boucher, Lauren Williams and Chelsea Benson speak onstage at the Meet the Industry Experts panel during the 22nd SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 28, 2019 at Gutstein Gallery in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for SCAD)

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 28: (L-R) Chris Auer, Teri Dean, Jessica Boucher, Lauren Williams and Chelsea Benson speak onstage at the Meet the Industry Experts panel during the 22nd SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 28, 2019 at Gutstein Gallery in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for SCAD)

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 28: Tiffany Johnson attends the 22nd SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 28, 2019 at Trustees Theater in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 28: Adrienne Childress attends the 22nd SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 28, 2019 at Trustees Theater in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 28: Parisa Barani attends the 22nd SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 28, 2019 at Trustees Theater in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 28: Aldis Hodge attends the 22nd SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 28, 2019 at Trustees Theater in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for SCAD)

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 28: Sienna Miller attends the 22nd SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 28, 2019 at Trustees Theater in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 28: Aldis Hodge attends the 22nd SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 28, 2019 at Trustees Theater in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 28: Aldis Hodge and Richard Lawson speak onstage at the “Clemency” Q&A during the 22nd SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 28, 2019 at Lucas Theatre For the Arts in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 28: Aldis Hodge and Richard Lawson speak onstage at the “Clemency” Q&A during the 22nd SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 28, 2019 at Lucas Theatre For the Arts in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 28: Aldis Hodge attends Aldis Hodge Discovery Award Presentation And “Clemency” Q&A during the 22nd SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 28, 2019 at Trustees Theater in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 28: Sienna Miller (L) receives an Outstanding Achievement In Cinema Award during the 22nd SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 28, 2019 at Trustees Theater in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for SCAD)

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 28: Sienna Miller speaks onstage at Sienna Miller Outstanding Achievement In Cinema Award Presentation And “American Woman” Q&A during the 22nd SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 28, 2019 at Trustees Theater in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 28: Aldis Hodge and Sienna Miller attend Sienna Miller Outstanding Achievement In Cinema Award Presentation And “American Woman” Q&A during the 22nd SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 28, 2019 at Trustees Theater in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 28: Channing Godfrey Peoples, Channing Godfrey Peoples, Melina Lizette and Tiffany Johnson attend the Refinery29 / SAGindie Reception during the 22nd SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 28, 2019 at Poetter Hall in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 28: Sienna Miller, Amy Emmerich, Lizzie Nastro and Shannon Gibson attend the Refinery29 / SAGindie Reception during the 22nd SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 28, 2019 at Poetter Hall in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 28: Kate Bolger, Melina Lizette and Shannon Gibson attend the Refinery29 / SAGindie Reception during the 22nd SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 28, 2019 at Poetter Hall in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 28: A view of the interior of Poetter Hall during the Refinery29 / SAGindie Reception at the 22nd SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 28, 2019 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 28: Guests attend the Refinery29 / SAGindie Reception during the 22nd SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 28, 2019 at Poetter Hall in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 28: (L-R) Amy Emmerich, Parisa Barani, Adrienne Blaze, Tiffany Johnson, Channing Godfrey Peoples, Channing Godfrey Peoples and Lizzie Nastro speak onstage at Refinery29 + Level Forward Present Shatterbox QA during the 22nd SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 28, 2019 at the SCAD Museum of Art in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for SCAD)

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 28: (L-R) Adrienne Blaze, Tiffany Johnson, Channing Godfrey Peoples, Channing Godfrey Peoples and Lizzie Nastro speak onstage at Refinery29 + Level Forward Present Shatterbox QA during the 22nd SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 28, 2019 at the SCAD Museum of Art in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for SCAD)

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 28: Parisa Barani (C) and Adrienne Blaze (R) speak onstage at Refinery29 + Level Forward Present Shatterbox QA during the 22nd SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 28, 2019 at the SCAD Museum of Art in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for SCAD)

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 26: SCAD President & Founder Paula Wallace (center) and guests attend the opening reception for the 22nd SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 26, 2019 at Trustees Theater in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 26: FIlmmakers Shayain Lakhani and Devon Solwold attend the opening reception for the 22nd SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 26, 2019 at Trustees Theater in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 26: Guests attend the Pre-Reception Block Party during the 22nd SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 26, 2019 outside Trustees Theater in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for SCAD)

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 26: A view of outside Trustees Theater at the Pre-Reception Block Party during the 22nd SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 26, 2019 at in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for SCAD)

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 26: Guests attend the Pre-Reception Block Party during the 22nd SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 26, 2019 outside Trustees Theater in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for SCAD)

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 26: Guests attend the Pre-Reception Block Party during the 22nd SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 26, 2019 outside Trustees Theater in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for SCAD)

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 28: A view outside Lucas Theatre For the Arts during the 22nd SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 28, 2019 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 28: A view outside Trustees Theater during the 22nd SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 28, 2019 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)

