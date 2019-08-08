Savannah automobile clubs revving up for August events

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Two local car clubs have teamed up to host meetings and events for lovers of antique and classic vehicles throughout the month of August.

The Savannah Region of Antique Automobile Club of America (AACA) and Live Oak A’s host monthly and bi-monthly meetings, including an 11:30 a.m. luncheon on the second Wednesday of each month, as well as a whole host of other events.

The Live Oak A’s weekly work session is one of the top events, helping members and non-members keep their Ford Model As in running condition. Other notable events for both clubs include parades on St. Patrick’s Day, Veterans Day and Christmas, plus periodic “mystery” tours and visits to retirement homes and public schools.

Anyone with an antique or classic car — or simply an interest in them — is welcome to join in on meetings and activities. Take a look at this month’s events and be sure to join in on the fun:

Saturday, Aug. 10: A cruise to Odum to visit antique barns and a luncheon. Depart from the parking lot of The Shoppes @ Park-17 (near the old Hummer building – just before the Wal-Mart on SR 17). Assemble at 8:15 and depart at 8:30.

A cruise to Odum to visit antique barns and a luncheon. Depart from the parking lot of The Shoppes @ Park-17 (near the old Hummer building – just before the Wal-Mart on SR 17). Assemble at 8:15 and depart at 8:30. Wednesday, Aug. 14: Lunch at Miss Sophies, the Mighty Eighth Air Force Museum (175 Bourne Avenue, Pooler). If joining, RSVP to Lee Froehle at jfla67@aol.com by noon on Monday, Aug.12.

Lunch at Miss Sophies, the Mighty Eighth Air Force Museum (175 Bourne Avenue, Pooler). If joining, RSVP to Lee Froehle at jfla67@aol.com by noon on Monday, Aug.12. Monday, Aug. 19: The Live Oak A’s bi-monthly meeting at 1 p.m. at the Western Sizzlin Steakhouse (U.S. Route 80, Pooler).

The Live Oak A’s bi-monthly meeting at 1 p.m. at the Western Sizzlin Steakhouse (U.S. Route 80, Pooler). Sunday, Aug. 25: Monthly pot luck meeting of Savannah Region AACA at 2 p.m. at the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer (51 Wilmington Island Road, Wilmington Island).

Email event coordinator Lee Froehle at jfla67@aol.com for further information and all RSVPs.