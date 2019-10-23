Polo 4 Heroes benefitting fallen First Responders, Soldiers

This weekend a Lowcountry polo match will benefit the men and women who lay down their lives to protect their communities and country.

Polo 4 Heroes is attempting to turn a stuffy tradition on its head, by taking the high brow affair and making it even better, because of the cause. Supporting families of fallen first responders and service members.

This year the annual event at Rose Hill Plantation will benefit the Lowcountry Foundation for Wounded Military Heroes and the 200 Club of the Coastal Empire. Polo 4 Heroes is a 100% volunteer effort so all money raised will go the charities.

Each group raises money to help families get on their feet after a tragedy. Either a soldier, a police officer or firefighter taken too soon.

The 200 Club has a long history of helping fallen first responders in the Coastal Empire. Now they are continuing that mission in the Lowcountry.

Joe Grimm is a 200 Club Board member and the organizer of Polo 4 Heroes.

“The 200 Club immediately helps families with financial assistance,” says Grimm. “But much more than that. the family whatever they can do to help get them through the grief process, as well as take care fo their children that were left behind, paying 100% of the college education cost for those kids and even the spouse if the spouse wants to go back there. They like to say they are there today tomrorow and forever. Caring for the people who care about us is what it is all about.”

From their information sheets:

The Lowcountry Foundation for Wounded Military Heroes is a 501(c)3 nonprofit, right here in Bluffton, SC. In its 9th year, it has raised and donated over $1,200,000 to support combat-wounded military heroes in the Lowcountry of South Carolina and Georgia. In partnership with

Birdies for the Brave, the Foundation funds qualified charities that provide needed services toour combat wounded veterans and their families. Birdies for the Brave is a PGA Tour program founded by golfer Phil Mickelson and his wife Amy. For more information about the LFWMH and the charities it supports, please visit www.LFWMH.org.

The 200 Club of the Coastal Empire, is also a 501(c) 3 nonprofit charity. Based in Savannah, GA, it serves the families of fallen First Responders in Beaufort, Jasper, and 18 neighboring counties. When we lose a First Responder in the line of duty, the 200 Club makes a major financial commitment to the surviving families. In addition to an immediate response and financial support, the 200 Club provides 100% of all college expenses for the surviving spouse and children left behind. Since its inception in October 2000, the 200 Club has contributed over

$3,000,000 to the families of our fallen heroes. The family devastation that occurs when we lose a First Responder is tremendous and heartbreaking. The 200 Club responds immediately, not only financially, but in other ways to help lessen the devastating effects. Learn more about the200 Club at www.twohundredclub.org.

Polo 4 Heroes is Sunday at Rose Hill Plantation Equestrian Center in Bluffton.

Tickets are $20 in advance and 25 the day of, and all proceeds go to the 200 Club and the Lowcountry Foundation for Wounded Military Heroes.

There is no food or drink at the event but you can bring your own.

Agenda for Sunday:

11:30 am – Demonstration by SCAD’s Equestrian Team

12:30 pm – General admission and all other sponsor levels

1:30 pm – Opening ceremony featuring Special Operations Parachute Team, Pipe and Drum Corps, multiple Honor Guards, luxury automobiles, emergency, and tactical vehicles from all area departments, including Beaufort County and City, Bluffton and Hilton Head, Yemassee, and many more. Proclamation from the Governor, delivered by the Adjutant General, the highest-ranking Military official in SC. Proclamations by the Mayors of Hilton Head and Bluffton. Singing of the National Anthem and an Invocation to honor and pay tribute to our men and women in uniform.

2:30 pm – Polo match by two professional teams from Aiken SC. Traditional Elegant hat contest and Stomping the Divots at half time. A special legacy award presentation.

4:30 pm -closing ceremony, presentation of the trophy to sponsor of the winning team.

There is also a charity auction on Friday, where someone will have the opportunity to be the tandem jumper on Sunday for the Opening Ceremonies.

For additional information on the charities and event, see www.Polo4Heroes.com