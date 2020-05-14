Local organizations offer free COVID-19 testing and food donations

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – United Way of the Coastal Empire, America’s Second Harvest, and Diversity Health Center are providing free COVID-19 testing and food distributions in Hinesville on Thursday.

Healthcare workers will take swabs from each drive-thru participant through their car windows. People do not have to have a physician’s referral, and symptoms, or be an existing Diversity Health Center patient in order to get tested.

America’s Second Harvest will be providing the mobile food distribution event. They are planning to feed about 500 households and will distribute food until they run out.

“I think knowing that you’re not alone is a really powerful message to send right now, and so the people coming through the line they see three organizations United Way of the Coastal Empire, Diversity Health Center, and Second Harvest all working in concert together to remind people that they’re not alone and there are organizations like ours that will, and are here to help,” Jennifer Darsey, the Direct Services Vice President for United Way, said.

COVID-19 testing will be available from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. No doctor’s referral, symptoms, or patient status are needed in order to get a test.

The food distribution will run from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Both drive-thru events will be held at the Performing Arts Center in Hinesville (2140 E. Oglethorpe Hwy.). People are asked to stay in their vehicles.

If you need help or know someone who needs to be connected to a local resource you can contact the United Way of the Coastal Empire by dialing 2-11 or click HERE.