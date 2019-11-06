League of Women Voters of Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Area to screen Equal Rights Amendment documentary

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – Next year marks the 100th anniversary of women getting the right to vote.

With the date coming up, the League of Women Voters of Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Area is offering a screening of the award-winning documentary “Equal Means Equal.”

The film takes a look at the challenges women face here in the U.S., including low rate employment and households without healthcare.

“In particular, the low rate of employment particular of women who are head of single-parent households. How these households don’t have healthcare, how women are discriminated against in employment for lower wages,” said Dr. Patricia Felton-Montgomery, President of League of Women Voters of Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Area.

“Equal Means Equal” will be shown on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. at the Hilton Head Library.

This event is free and everyone is welcomed to attend. For more information on the event and to view the trailer, visit here.