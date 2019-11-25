Kick off the New Year with Tybee’s Polar Plunge

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – Let the countdown to Tybee’s 2020 Polar Plunge begin.

This family-friendly event will take place on January 1, 2020, at the Tybee Island Pier and Pavilion.

Now is the time to register to join the thousands who will start their new year off by stampeding into the Atlantic Ocean.

Organizers say Tybee’s event is the only Polar Plunge in the country that occupies a place of honor in the Guinness Book of World Records.

In 2012, Tybee had 2,400 people racing into the surf at high noon and this year, the goal is to top that number.

All the proceeds benefit the non-profit Tybee Post Theater, the island’s historic performing arts and movie venue.

Registration will come with an official long sleeve 2020 Tybee Polar Plunge t-shirt. This year’s design features polar bear mascot, Posty, who will be riding a jet ski.

Gangs of Goofs Parade and Costume Contest (courtesy Friends of Tybee Theater)

It’s not too soon to gather a few friends together to plan your costumes for the Gang of Goofs Parade and Costume Contest. A panel of celebrity judges will choose one team to win $300 and have their name on the Tybee Polar Plunge trophy.

Last year, Tybee had two dozen groups in the goofiest costume parade yet.

For more information, and to register for this event, visit the Tybee Post Theater website. Shirts and wristbands will be available for early pickup at the Tybee Roundabout by the Tybee Christmas Tree, Dec. 28 through Dec. 31, 1 to 4 p.m.