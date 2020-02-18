Georgia Department of Corrections announces 2 upcoming hiring events

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Department of Corrections prepares to host two hiring events next month in Metter and Glennville.
Both events take place on Tuesday, March 3.
Officials say there will be onsite interviews, PT, and Accuplacer testing.
Officials say some eligible candidates will receive a hiring package on the same day.
Attendees should bring copies of the following items:
- Completed State of GA Application – Available online at www.GDCJobs.com (blank copies will be available on site)
- Valid Driver’s License
- Birth Certificate
- Social Security Card
- HS Diploma/GED transcript
- SAT/ACT/Compass/Asset/Accuplacer scores
- If POST certified, a copy of his or her POST profile
Attendees should dress for their interview but bring loose-fitting/athletic attire for the physical fitness test.
Metter event –
- Tuesday, March 3 from 9AM – 2 PM
- Metter Railroad Depot
- 303 S.E. Broad Street
- Metter, GA 30439
Glennville event –
- Tuesday, March 3 from 9AM – 2 PM
- Smith State Prison Training Center
- 9676 Hwy 301, North
- Glennville, GA 30427
For more, visit www.GDCJobs.com.