Evolution Big Band

Featuring a Lowcountry Favorite ~ Bobby Ryder

Bluffton, SC (October 3, 2019)

This first concert of the 2019 Fall season will truly be special. It will be held on Thursday, October 3 at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church in Bluffton. The doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the concert starts at 7:00 p.m. sharp. Reservations are not required. This will be a freewill offering performance to benefit the non-profit organization, Family Promise of Beaufort County. The featured vocalist for the concert will be Bobby Ryder who will be singing from the great American songbook! This will be a very popular concert for big band jazz lovers around the greater Bluffton area.

Family Promise of Beaufort County partners with local congregations, individuals, families, other social service agencies, foundations and businesses to provide shelter and viable solutions for families with children who are facing a housing crisis. Families are housed in Beaufort County’s houses of worship, where congregation members provide meals, essential needs and companionship for our guest families. Family Promise staff provides comprehensive case management and assistance in securing employment, medical care, childcare, school placement and ultimately affordable housing. Over the past eleven years more than 480 individuals (61% of whom have been children) have been assisted.

The Evolution Big Band is considered one of the top big bands in the region. The band has great local musicians who practice together weekly — and it shows! As an all-volunteer organization, over the years the band has donated over $150,000 to area charities. Treat yourself to some great music that supports a worthy cause.