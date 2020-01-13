Don’t miss MLK Observance Day Association parade, events in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah’s MLK Observance Day Association is ready for its 41st annual celebration.
Several events are being held this weekend to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. including the yearly parade.
Take a look through the schedule:
Business and Community Unity Brunch
- Saturday, Jan. 18 at 10 a.m.
- Savannah International Trade and Convention Center
- Speaker: Statesboro Mayor Jonathan McCollar
- Tickets available for $50 online
Citywide King Memorial Worship Service
- Sunday, Jan. 19 at 5 p.m.
- St. Paul CME Church (1601 Barnard Street)
- Speaker: Rev. Gregory Formey
- Service is free and open to the public
41st Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Observance Day Parade
- Monday, Jan. 20 at 10 a.m.
- Showcasing local performers and organizations to celebrate the life and works of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
- The parade begins at East Broad and Liberty streets and ends at Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and West Anderson Street. For details on the full route, visit here.
- WSAV will bring you live coverage from the parade on-air and online at wsav.com/livestream
Huxsie Scott Jazz Concert
- Monday, Jan. 20 at 2 p.m.
- Scott performs with the Savannah State Concert Choir
- Hosted by the Unitarian Universalist Church (311 East Harris Street)
The MLK Observance Day Association is a 501(C)3 organization that has operated in Savannah continuously since 1985. Learn more about the organization on its website here.