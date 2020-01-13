Don’t miss MLK Observance Day Association parade, events in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah’s MLK Observance Day Association is ready for its 41st annual celebration.

Several events are being held this weekend to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. including the yearly parade.

Take a look through the schedule:

Business and Community Unity Brunch

Citywide King Memorial Worship Service

  • Sunday, Jan. 19 at 5 p.m.
  • St. Paul CME Church (1601 Barnard Street)
  • Speaker: Rev. Gregory Formey
  • Service is free and open to the public

41st Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Observance Day Parade

  • Monday, Jan. 20 at 10 a.m.
  • Showcasing local performers and organizations to celebrate the life and works of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
  • The parade begins at East Broad and Liberty streets and ends at Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and West Anderson Street. For details on the full route, visit here.
  • WSAV will bring you live coverage from the parade on-air and online at wsav.com/livestream

Huxsie Scott Jazz Concert

  • Monday, Jan. 20 at 2 p.m.
  • Scott performs with the Savannah State Concert Choir
  • Hosted by the Unitarian Universalist Church (311 East Harris Street)

The MLK Observance Day Association is a 501(C)3 organization that has operated in Savannah continuously since 1985. Learn more about the organization on its website here.

