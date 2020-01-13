Don’t miss MLK Observance Day Association parade, events in Savannah

Still image from WSAV’s 2019 MLK Observance Day Parade Special

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah’s MLK Observance Day Association is ready for its 41st annual celebration.

Several events are being held this weekend to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. including the yearly parade.

Take a look through the schedule:

Business and Community Unity Brunch

Saturday, Jan. 18 at 10 a.m.

Savannah International Trade and Convention Center

Speaker: Statesboro Mayor Jonathan McCollar

Tickets available for $50 online

Citywide King Memorial Worship Service

Sunday, Jan. 19 at 5 p.m.

St. Paul CME Church (1601 Barnard Street)

Speaker: Rev. Gregory Formey

Service is free and open to the public

41st Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Observance Day Parade

Monday, Jan. 20 at 10 a.m.

Showcasing local performers and organizations to celebrate the life and works of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The parade begins at East Broad and Liberty streets and ends at Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and West Anderson Street. For details on the full route, visit here.

WSAV will bring you live coverage from the parade on-air and online at wsav.com/livestream

Huxsie Scott Jazz Concert

Monday, Jan. 20 at 2 p.m.

Scott performs with the Savannah State Concert Choir

Hosted by the Unitarian Universalist Church (311 East Harris Street)

The MLK Observance Day Association is a 501(C)3 organization that has operated in Savannah continuously since 1985. Learn more about the organization on its website here.