COVID-19 Testing available in Low Country and Chatham County

BEAUFORT COUNTY S.C. (WSAV) – Free COVID-19 testing is available on Thursday and Friday in the Low Country and in Chatham County.

A testing site in Beaufort County, located in Seabrook at the BJH Health’s Sheldon Medical Center on Paige Point Road, will be testing on Thursday and Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. More free testing will be available in Jasper County at the Ridgeland Medical Center on June 4th and 5th from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Appointments are not required for testing, but they are recommended due to the high demand. You can call 843-987-7555 to make an appointment or click here for more information. Officials said testing is vital to creating a mitigation strategy for the virus.

“The more tests you have the more understanding of the virus and how it exists and how its been transmitted, the better understanding we have in that regard the models and the better we can have mitigation strategies going forward and we can avoid economic disruptions like we had over the last two and a half months,” South Carolina State Sen. Tom Davis said.

Free COVID-19 testing will also be available at the following sites in Chatham County.

Savannah Civic Center Parking Lot (401 W. Liberty St.)

May 28th, 29th, and 30th

Free self swab testing

10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Drive-thru or walk-up

No referral or insurance needed

Bring a valid ID

Results can be available in three to four days

Skidaway Island Presbyterian Church Parking Lot (50 Diamond Causeway)

May 28 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Provided by the Coastal Health District

Overcoming by Faith Ministry (9700 Middleground Rd.)

May 29th from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

May 30th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Testing provided by Curtis V. Cooper Health Clinic

Bring valid photo ID and an Insurance, Medicare, or Medicaid card if you have one

Preregister HERE

Connor’s Temple Baptist Church (509 W. Gwinnett Street)

May 29th from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Testing provided by J.C. Lewis Primary Health Care Center

Bring valid photo ID and an Insurance, Medicare, or Medicaid card if you have one

No Co-pays collected, no insurance is needed to get tested

Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship (425 W. Montgomery Cross Rd.)

May 28th from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Testing provided by J.C. Lewis Primary Health Care Center

Bring valid photo ID and an Insurance, Medicare, or Medicaid card if you have one

No Co-pays collected, no insurance is needed to get tested

Click HERE for more information on upcoming testing sites near you.