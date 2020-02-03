SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – In celebration of Black History Month, the City of Savannah Cemeteries Division with the Massie Heritage Center will be holding historic walking tours of Laurel Grove South Cemetery throughout the month.

Participants will get a tour of the final resting place of some of Savannah’s most influential African American citizens.

The tours will be offered every Saturday throughout the month of February. Groups will start walking at noon on Feb. 8, 15, 22 and 29. Each tour is approximately one mile long and is limited to 30 people.

To reserve a tour spot, call John Brannen with the Cemeteries Office at 912-651-6843 or e-mail jbrannen01@savannahga.gov.