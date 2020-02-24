Savannah Walmart employees gather to celebrate Black History Month

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Employees at one Savannah Walmart store spent Monday morning celebrating Black History Month.

Employees at the Walmart on Montgomery Cross Road set aside time Monday morning for an assembly. WSAV’s Tina Tyus-Shaw served as the Mistress of Ceremony.

First District Alderwoman Kesha Gibson Carter was also invited to offer words of inspiration. She encouraged attendees to look at the differences they’ve made in their community. She also put emphasis on staying in the fight, not the struggle.

Store manager Lula Wilson says 85% of employees at her store are African American. She says this moment of reflection is important not only for them, but for the entire team.

“We want to look ahead and let the young people see what we did in the back end and what they can do to bring forward and make changes for the future,” Wilson said.

Chatham County Commissioner Jay Jones was honored with Walmart’s Community Service award at the ceremony.