The instrumental Walter E. Tibbs was a Charter Member of the Alpha Chapter for Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. He would design the seal for the fraternity. The Howard University alumnus would later reside and work in Chatham County. Tibbs was a professor and Registrar at Georgia State Industrial College.

To learn more contact us at Day Clean Journeys or Geechee Kunda at 912 220-5966 or daycleanhhi@yahoo.com.