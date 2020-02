SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Dr. Jamal Touré of Geechee Kunda and Day Clean Journeys has today’s Black History Moment for Feb. 29.

Krak Teet because it’s deep. Writers, authors and mentors Trelani Michelle, Keith Miller, and Marquice Williams have been guiding young people in the art of writing and expression, because their voices must be heard. Speak because it’s deep.

To learn more, contact Day Clean Journeys or Geechee Kunda at 912-220-5966 or daycleanhhi@yahoo.com.